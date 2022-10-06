Bakhtawar Zardari blessed with a second baby

Since the 1970s, Pakistan’s politics and government have been run by a number of families. The Bhutto family is the oldest. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who used to be Prime Minister of Pakistan, is the first member of this family. Benazir Bhutto, who was also the Prime Minister of the country, was next in line. Now, the Bhutto-Zardaris have taken over the family legacy, with Bilawal Zardari taking on the role. The first of his siblings to marry Mahmood Chaudhry was his sister Bakhtawar Zardari.

Last year, they were lucky enough to have a baby boy, whom they named Mir Hakim Chaudhary. After the baby was born, the parents showed pictures of him to everyone.

The Zardari family has more reason to be happy now that the couple has a second son. Bakhtawar shared the happy news on social media, calling it a “Deja Vu moment.” She also posted a cute animation of Mir Hakim becoming a big brother.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhary are very happy about their new baby.

