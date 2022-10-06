Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bakhtawar Zardari blessed with a second baby

Bakhtawar Zardari blessed with a second baby

Articles
Advertisement
Bakhtawar Zardari blessed with a second baby

Bakhtawar Zardari blessed with a second baby

Advertisement

Since the 1970s, Pakistan’s politics and government have been run by a number of families. The Bhutto family is the oldest. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who used to be Prime Minister of Pakistan, is the first member of this family. Benazir Bhutto, who was also the Prime Minister of the country, was next in line. Now, the Bhutto-Zardaris have taken over the family legacy, with Bilawal Zardari taking on the role. The first of his siblings to marry Mahmood Chaudhry was his sister Bakhtawar Zardari.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

Advertisement

Last year, they were lucky enough to have a baby boy, whom they named Mir Hakim Chaudhary. After the baby was born, the parents showed pictures of him to everyone.

The Zardari family has more reason to be happy now that the couple has a second son. Bakhtawar shared the happy news on social media, calling it a “Deja Vu moment.” She also posted a cute animation of Mir Hakim becoming a big brother.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhary are very happy about their new baby.

Also Read

Mahira Khan talks about ‘challenging day’ at shooting set of Maula Jutt
Mahira Khan talks about ‘challenging day’ at shooting set of Maula Jutt

The Legend of Maula jatt actress Mahira Khan talked about the hardest...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story