Bushra Iqbal gives honored her ex-husband Aamir Liaquat wih “Naat”

Celebrity Aamir Liaquat experienced many highs and lows throughout his life, both personally and professionally. Everyone was aware of what happened throughout his entire life, which was an open book.

In addition to being a politician and host, he also loved the Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him. Aamir Liaquat always openly, ardently, and enthusiastically showed his love for Madinah and our Holy Prophet.

Dr. Bushra Iqbal, who is the ex-wife of Aamir Liaquat and the mother of his two children, is a scholar of Islamiat and a broadcaster for religious broadcasts. She is also very devoted to her religion, and she has been a wonderful mother to her children after they tragically lost their father. She has also been a role model and demonstrated to the world how one can be sympathetic to someone they previously loved, even if their ending was not a happily ever after.

Dr. Bushra Iqbal chose this month of Rabi ul Awal to honor her ex-husband Aamir Liaquat, who passed away. She assembled a video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain from his journeys to Madinah and from times when he proclaimed his love for the Holy Prophet and opted to recite a Naat in his honor. She did the following:

