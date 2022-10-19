Celebrities spotted at the premiere of the ‘Tich Button’

After a long break, Pakistani movies are now coming out as planned. Covid-19 stopped a lot of the movies from being made. Maula Jatt came out recently, and people seemed to like it a lot. Also, Quaid E Azam Zindabad and London Nahi Jaunga did pretty well during Eid Ul Adha. Kamli and Ghabrana Nahi Hai, which starred Saba Qamar, also did very well at the movies. Now, the much-anticipated movie Tich Button is about to come out.

The trailer for the movie Tich Button, which has a lot of big names in it, came out today. Urwa Hocane is the one who made the movie. It is her first movie, and Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn, Feroze Khan, and Iman Ali are all in it. Tich Button is almost ready to come out.

The movie’s trailer has been made available to the public today. At the event of the trailer launch, Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane, Iman Ali, and Mohib Mirza were all seen. Check out the photos and videos.

