Does Agar’s Tale Relate To Dobara?

One of Pakistan’s major entertainment television networks have been providing high-quality information to users who can understand Urdu around the world for many years.

The channel has won praise from both viewers and reviewers for their incredibly well-written screenplays and more realistic stories.

Teasers for the upcoming drama “Agar,” in which Junaid Khan and Usama Khan appear opposite Juggun Kazim and Hina Altaf, respectively, have recently been posted by the channel. The project was written by Madiha Shahid of “Aik Thi Raniya” and “Dilaawaiz,” and it was directed by “Aik Sitam Aur” actor Ilyas Kashmiri. The teasers are well-cut, but they can’t keep viewers from noticing any parallels between the programme and Hum TV’s other drama, “Dobara.”

The teasers for “Agar” tell the tale of two women, Juggun Kazim and Hina Altaf, who, as a result of their different ages and levels of maturity, have very different ambitions and outlooks on life and love. The character of Juggun in the programme seems to be a more sane and straightforward person who views life through a wholly non-materialistic perspective. While Hina Altaf’s Hooriya values material wealth and physical attractiveness over spirituality and love.

In the show, opposite the leading females, Junaid Khan and Usama Khan appear to play a variety of characters. Usama Khan plays a young man with hopes and aspirations, in contrast to Junaid Khan, who is charming and brings a more mature love perspective to the story opposite Juggun Kazim.

Yet Another Younger Man and Older Woman Love Story?

Now that this refreshing narrative of middle-aged love is taking over our media, we are all in favour of it. Millennial love stories and young, passionate love seem to have become an overdone theme.

Dobara, a recently concluded drama on Hum TV starring Hadiqa Kiani and Bilal Abbas Khan, generated discussion on social media thanks to its original storyline focusing on the marriage of a younger man and an older woman. The story was similar in the Saba Qamar and Noman Habib-starring film “Bunty I Love You.”

It’s always energising to see significant stories on television, but if one idea is repeated again and over with only slight actor and screenplay changes, it will get boring. We’re excited for “Agar” to premiere in a few weeks and are just hope that there will be more to the tale than what has been hinted at in the teasers.