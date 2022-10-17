Advertisement
Drishyam 2 trailer launch: “Bachchon ko Ajay Devgn ki shooting pe mat bhejna”

Drishyam 2 trailer launch: “Bachchon ko Ajay Devgn ki shooting pe mat bhejna”

Today, October 17, at a big event in Goa, the trailer for Drishyam 2 was shown for the first time. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav were there, as well as the film’s director Abhishek Pathak, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, music director Devi Shree Prasad, and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. The team members’ friendship was one of the best parts of this event.

Abhishek Pathak was asked by the host of the event, “I heard you were on the Omkara set (2006). Ajay told him, ‘Tu kyun padhai kar raha hai? Yeh sab chod de’. Please give us more information.”

When Tabu heard this, she laughed and said, “Ajay Devgn’s shoot will be over soon.” Ajay pretended to be embarassed and remarked, “Aap naam kharaab kar rahe hai.”

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Then Abhishek Pathak answered, “I was doing either FY or SY Bcom. I had spent 4 days on the sets. Ajay sir told me, ‘Kya karega padh likh ke? Aana, I’m going to the movies.”

He also said, “I took my tests and went to New York to study filmmaking.” He also said that Ajay Devgn was the one who made him a director.

Kumar Mangat got sad when he thought about Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s late father. He let out, “I’ve been travelling with Ajay ji’s family for 40 years. Phool Aur Kaante was Ajay ji’s first movie (1991). Veeru ji had showed me his rushes and told me, ‘Isko ab tu sambhal le’. And when Abhishek was born, I told him, “Also, this is what you should do!””

