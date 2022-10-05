Dua Malik performs umrah with her mother

The Maliks are omnipresent in the media, and each sibling has carved out a profitable niche in the industry. Humaima set the standard for her siblings with her instantaneous rise to fame as a result of a blockbuster film and a string of outstanding performances in dramas.

Feroze Khan, who is currently one of the most followed male celebrities in Pakistani dramas, has since succeeded him. Dua Malik, their sister, has also established herself in the public eye, which she has utilised for good. Dua Malik is the host of a morning show, and she has also hosted Ramadan broadcasts. Dua also operates an NGO for the benefit of the disadvantaged. She has just performed a great deal of work for flood victims. Dua is also a life coach that assists individuals with their training.

She shared her pictures on her social media account. Well we can say she look more pretty while covering herself. Numerous Muslims are visiting Makkah and Madinah during the month of Rabi ul Awal, the month in which our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW entered the earth. Currently, Dua Malik is also conducting Umrah, accompanied by her mother. Here are some lovely Umrah photographs of Dua Malik:

