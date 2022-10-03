Advertisement
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wins heart with her beauty in these de-glam selfies

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has come a long way in her career. She has established herself as a promising actress who can pull off any role with utmost panache.

Her acting prowess and the diva are also adored for her fashion sense and impeccable styling. Her beautiful looks and impressive style statements have become inspirations for many fans. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive following on social media, who look up to her as a positive and inspiring celebrity. Dur-e-Fishan loves interacting with her fans, and never fails to give them a glimpse of her life.

Dur-e-Fishan dropped in some de-glam looks and we’re in awe. These are Hina’s ‘Goodnight selfies’, wherein she is seen sporting her ‘no makeup’ look and making some goofy expressions. While the actress is often seen without makeup in her gym selfies, these close-up pictures are too adorable to handle. Though they are night pictures, she looks fresh and her skin is glowing.

A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishanofficials)

The actress is seen wearing a pink-shirt as she lazes in her room. While she has her phone in one hand, and a pillow in the background. Her hair is open, which adds to the overall charm. From smiling to pouting to simply gazing at the camera, the Actress looks relaxed as she wishes ‘Bare Face Sunday Happiness 😊.’ Well, going de-glam is not everyone’s cup of tea, but she surely knows how to nail that too, and win our hearts.

