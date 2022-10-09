Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Durefishan Saleem cuts a summery figure in a floral dress

Durefishan Saleem cuts a summery figure in a floral dress

Articles
Advertisement
Durefishan Saleem cuts a summery figure in a floral dress

Durefishan Saleem cuts a summery figure in a floral dress

Advertisement

Durefishan Saleem is one of the most popular faces in the Television Industry. The actress is also famous for her dress sense and very frequently shares her looks on social media. She opted for a green floral print dress. The actress teamed the dress with minimal makeup featuring a waistline, an asymmetrical hem, a floral pattern in different hues, gathered design detail, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star’s curves.

The actress was fashionable in weekend photographs wearing a floral maxi dress with bare feet and no makeup. Thousands of social media users liked and applauded the images of Dur-e-Fishan that became viral on the Internet.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Advertisement

Actress took to Instagram to drop stunning pictures from her daily lookbook, and the star looked breathtaking as the sea in them. She rose to fame by playing a leading role in her ongoing Drama serial “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.”

Also Read

Maira Khan reveals Tamasha House controversies in Instagram live session
Maira Khan reveals Tamasha House controversies in Instagram live session

Maira Khan got her start in acting on PTV. She produced the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
Prince Harry hopes the world will accept his
Prince Harry hopes the world will accept his "victim" bid
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
Ali Noor officially announces the return of the Noori band
WATCH: Sajal Aly Dances Her Heart Out At A Recent Wedding
WATCH: Sajal Aly Dances Her Heart Out At A Recent Wedding
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story