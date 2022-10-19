Elizabeth Debicki Praises Humayun Saeed

The Crown’s fifth season was big news in Pakistan.

Lady Diana’s relationship with Dr. Hasnat.

Elizabeth Debicki talked about working with Humayun Saeed. Advertisement

At the beginning of 2022, the cast and plot of The Crown’s fifth season were big news in Pakistan. Humayun Saeed and Dr. Hasnat, who are from Pakistan, also kept The Crown’s fifth season in the news. The 5th season will show Lady Diana’s relationship with Dr. Hasnat. Dr. Hasnat is a Pakistani doctor who was both Lady Diana’s close friend and a possible love interest. The fifth season of “The Crown,” which will soon be available on Netflix, will feature Elizabeth Debicki and Humayun Saeed.

Elizabeth Debicki talked about working with Humayun Saeed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Elizabeth had nothing but good things to say about the great actor Humayun Saeed. She said, “I loved Humayun Saeed so much. He was such a great actor and a wonderful person.”

Elizabeth Debicki said, “When you play something like that with an actor, you never know how it will feel. So I was very lucky to have him, and I think he does a great job.”

Humayun Saeed, who plays Dr. Hasnat in PNJ, hasn’t said anything about his character, and he hasn’t said anything else about the project other than that he’s in it. Humayun Saeed has also said that he can’t say much.

