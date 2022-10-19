Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elizabeth Debicki Praises Humayun Saeed

Elizabeth Debicki Praises Humayun Saeed

Articles
Advertisement
Elizabeth Debicki Praises Humayun Saeed

Elizabeth Debicki Praises Humayun Saeed

Advertisement

 

  • The Crown’s fifth season was big news in Pakistan.
  • Lady Diana’s relationship with Dr. Hasnat.
  • Elizabeth Debicki talked about working with Humayun Saeed.
    • Advertisement

At the beginning of 2022, the cast and plot of The Crown’s fifth season were big news in Pakistan. Humayun Saeed and Dr. Hasnat, who are from Pakistan, also kept The Crown’s fifth season in the news. The 5th season will show Lady Diana’s relationship with Dr. Hasnat. Dr. Hasnat is a Pakistani doctor who was both Lady Diana’s close friend and a possible love interest. The fifth season of “The Crown,” which will soon be available on Netflix, will feature Elizabeth Debicki and Humayun Saeed.

Elizabeth Debicki talked about working with Humayun Saeed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Elizabeth had nothing but good things to say about the great actor Humayun Saeed. She said, “I loved Humayun Saeed so much. He was such a great actor and a wonderful person.”

Elizabeth Debicki said, “When you play something like that with an actor, you never know how it will feel. So I was very lucky to have him, and I think he does a great job.”

Humayun Saeed, who plays Dr. Hasnat in PNJ, hasn’t said anything about his character, and he hasn’t said anything else about the project other than that he’s in it. Humayun Saeed has also said that he can’t say much.

Also Read

Shaista Lodhi trolls Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty tips
Shaista Lodhi trolls Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty tips

Shaista Lodhi is a Pakistani TV host, actress, and dermatologist. She also...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
Saniya Shamshad and Hidayath Syed vacationing together in Australia
Saniya Shamshad and Hidayath Syed vacationing together in Australia
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story