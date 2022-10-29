Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are one of the couples in the Pakistani entertainment business that are held in the highest esteem by fans.

Both Aiman and Muneeb have been involved in a number of successful productions

While Aiman Khan has been absent from our screens for some time, Muneeb Butt has been consistently appearing on television and has been delivering hit after hit

His most recent drama, Qalandar, starring his co-star Komal Meer, has recently begun airing on Geo.

Both Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan produce video blogs, which Muneeb then uploads to his YouTube account. In these Vlogs, the two men frequently reveal details about their personal lives. Aiman and Muneeb have recently finished renovating their kitchen, and their brand-new designer kitchen is unquestionably breathtaking. Aiman Khan was in charge of selecting all of the fixtures and layouts for their brand-new kitchen. These are some images of the gorgeously designed kitchen that Aiman and Muneeb have in their home:

Here’s how Aiman and Muneeb finalised their Kitchen and its minor details:

