Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fahad Sheikh’s 12 years transformation will leave you in awe

Fahad Sheikh’s 12 years transformation will leave you in awe

Articles
Advertisement
Fahad Sheikh’s 12 years transformation will leave you in awe
Advertisement

It’s hard to work in the showbiz industry if you don’t belong to the industry. Not only are you judged on your skills, but also on how you look and how well you take care of yourself. We have a lot of actors who started their careers in very different ways and are now in the lead roles in big dramas. He is such a great actor. He started his career with a show about fashion, where he was the host of a segment. He also did a very popular street show called “11 Number,” which many kids in the late 2000s used to watch.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Fahad Sheikh (@imfahadsheikh)

Advertisement

Now, Fahad Sheikh does nothing but act. His role in the controversial but successful movie Jalan made him a star, and now he’s in big movies like Dunk and soap operas that get a lot of attention. He posted on Instagram about how far he has come in over 10 years. Everything about him has changed, from his weight to his hair to, of course, his sense of style.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Fahad Sheikh (@imfahadsheikh)

Advertisement

Also Read

Momal Sheikh wishes her brother Shahzad Sheikh ‘happy birthday’
Momal Sheikh wishes her brother Shahzad Sheikh ‘happy birthday’

Pakistani actress Momal Sheikh is renowned for her outstanding acting abilities. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle the
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle the "Best Way to Induce Labor."
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story