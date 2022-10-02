Fahad Sheikh’s 12 years transformation will leave you in awe

It’s hard to work in the showbiz industry if you don’t belong to the industry. Not only are you judged on your skills, but also on how you look and how well you take care of yourself. We have a lot of actors who started their careers in very different ways and are now in the lead roles in big dramas. He is such a great actor. He started his career with a show about fashion, where he was the host of a segment. He also did a very popular street show called “11 Number,” which many kids in the late 2000s used to watch.

Now, Fahad Sheikh does nothing but act. His role in the controversial but successful movie Jalan made him a star, and now he’s in big movies like Dunk and soap operas that get a lot of attention. He posted on Instagram about how far he has come in over 10 years. Everything about him has changed, from his weight to his hair to, of course, his sense of style.

