Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir slays in bridal photoshoot

Pakistani dramas aren’t just about the story or the usual “masala” that people want to see. They’re also about how well the main couple gets along. Mere Humsafar, a shocking drama that just ended, was a big deal not only in Pakistan but also around the world.

The main reason Mere Humsafar was such a huge hit was because of how well Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir worked together. People are in love with Hamza and Hala and their magical fairytale, which goes through many hurdles and problems.

Advertisement

Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir are the most popular couple on TV right now, and they’re not letting their fans down. We got to see them both arrive at the Hum Awards together, and they also performed on the show. But now they have released a beautiful wedding shoot for Maha Wajahat Khan, and they look stunning.

Wedding season is here, and many couples are also making plans for the feel of their big day. Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir have given future brides and grooms a lot to think about and have a great chemistry together. Here are some beautiful pictures from their photo shoot with a Baraat theme:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read Shahveer Jafry attends a family wedding together with his wife; see photos Shahveer Jafry used to be a YouTuber, but now he acts. We've...