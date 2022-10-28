Advertisement
  • First look of Humayun Saeed as Princess Diana’s Companion Dr. Hasnat Khan in “The Crown” Disclosed
  • Humayun Saeed, a well-known Pakistani actor, portrays Dr. Hasnat Khan in Season 5 of the popular Netflix series “The Crown,”
  • Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistanian physician, first met Princess Diana in 1995 while working as a cardiac surgeon at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital.
  • In “The Crown,” it is shown that Diana befriended Khan while she was visiting a friend whose husband was having surgery with Khan.
She broke up with him after she met Dodi Fayed while on vacation with Mohamed Al Fayed and his family, according to Khan’s 2004 testimony to the Metropolitan Police, which was submitted in 2008 to an inquest into Princess Diana’s murder.
Together, Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana perished in a traffic collision in Paris in 1997.

According to Saeed, “Dr. Hasnat Khan and Princess Diana were total opposites. He was a very ordinary man in every way and I feel this is what attracted Princess Diana towards him. His nature and simplicity made him special to Princess Diana.”

Saeed continued, “I haven’t played a real life character on-screen and to play the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan who everyone knows due to Princess Diana was a huge responsibility,” Saeed added. “I am confident audiences will love the simplicity of the relationship and how it is portrayed on-screen.”

Humayun Saeed made his acting debut in the 1999 Urdu film “Inteha,” and since then, he has had a notable career in both film and television. He is best known for the 2015 action comedy “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani” and its 2018 sequel “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2,” for which he received Pakistan’s ARY award for best actor. Other prominent parts include those in the science fiction movie “Project Ghazi,” which he co-produced, and the romantic comedy “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” (2019).

Saeed was the star and producer of the earlier this year released film “London Nahin Jaunga.”

At Action Consultancy, Hamid Hussain and Muhammad Yaqoob are Saeed’s representatives. Variety broke the news of his role in “The Crown.”

Elizabeth Debicki, who starred in “Tenet,” portrays Princess Diana in “The Crown” season 5.

