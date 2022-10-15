Hadiqa Kiani, star of the Pakistani drama Pinjra, has lost her mom

Advertisement
Hadiqa Kiani, star of the Pakistani drama Pinjra, has lost her mother.

Hadiqa Kiani, star of the Pakistani drama Pinjra, has lost her mother.





Hadiqa Kiani is thought to be Pakistan’s best singer, and she has done a lot of great work. He has been a part of the singing and entertainment business in Pakistan for the past 25 years. And there is no doubt that her voice has magic to it that makes people fall in love with her. She can also be seen today in the ARY digital drama series Pinjra.

If her age is mentioned in the year 2022, Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani will have turned 50. But based on how fit she is, she doesn’t look like a very old lady. And one of the unique things about this singer is that she adopted a child after the 2005 earthquake. That child turned 14 today.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

But Hadiqa Kayani told her fans last night that her mother has died. Here, we tell you that Hadiqa Kayani’s mother was sick and bedridden for a long time. And in the meantime, Hadiqa told her mother a lot of stories that are now fond memories for her.

As soon as the news that Hadiqa Kiaani’s mother had died went viral on social media, people and famous Pakistanis who were close to her shared their sadness in this way.

