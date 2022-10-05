Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hammad Farooqui’s captivating dance on Nach Punjaban looks interesting

Hammad Farooqui’s captivating dance on Nach Punjaban looks interesting

Articles
Advertisement
Hammad Farooqui’s captivating dance on Nach Punjaban looks interesting
Advertisement

Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani TV actor with a lot of talent and good looks. He has worked in the business for a long time. Hammad Farooqui is an actor who works hard and can play any role well. He looks and moves like a model.

People also like Hammad Farooqui for his roles in Kaheen Deep Jalay and many other serials. Kesi Teri Khudgharzi and Meri Shehzadi are two of his recent plays.

Hammad Farooqui recently posted a video of himself dancing to the popular Pakistani song Nach Punjaban, which was sung by the talented and well-known singer Abrar Ul Haq. The video is on his Instagram account. Watch how well he dances to our favorite song.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hammad Farooqui (@hammad_farooqui01)

Advertisement

Well, all of his fans saw him dance, and they all had different things to say about it. Most of his fans liked how he did, but a lot of them said that he works hard to get roles in movies or get auditions. They also said that he copied a dance group’s moves, while others said that his dance moves look more like exercises.

Also Read

Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel
Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel

Zarnish Khan's latest reel video is getting a lot of attention on...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dharmendra celebrates Lohri with Bobby Deol and grandsons
Dharmendra celebrates Lohri with Bobby Deol and grandsons
Sarwat Gilani's latest bold Pictures goes viral
Sarwat Gilani's latest bold Pictures goes viral
YouTubers, Tik-Tokers entry banned in Parliament House
YouTubers, Tik-Tokers entry banned in Parliament House
Prince Harry chastised for making 'ludicrous' claims about Royal Family
Prince Harry chastised for making 'ludicrous' claims about Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan to have a third child this year: prediction
Prince Harry and Meghan to have a third child this year: prediction
Airline takes a sly dig at Prince Harry, after Meghan's first-class flight claims
Airline takes a sly dig at Prince Harry, after Meghan's first-class flight claims
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story