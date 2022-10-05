Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani TV actor with a lot of talent and good looks. He has worked in the business for a long time. Hammad Farooqui is an actor who works hard and can play any role well. He looks and moves like a model.

People also like Hammad Farooqui for his roles in Kaheen Deep Jalay and many other serials. Kesi Teri Khudgharzi and Meri Shehzadi are two of his recent plays.

Hammad Farooqui recently posted a video of himself dancing to the popular Pakistani song Nach Punjaban, which was sung by the talented and well-known singer Abrar Ul Haq. The video is on his Instagram account. Watch how well he dances to our favorite song.

Well, all of his fans saw him dance, and they all had different things to say about it. Most of his fans liked how he did, but a lot of them said that he works hard to get roles in movies or get auditions. They also said that he copied a dance group’s moves, while others said that his dance moves look more like exercises.

