Hamza Abbasi called Pakistani dramas a ‘better option’ than films

Famous Pakistani showbiz actor Hamza Ali Abbasi says that in the name of glamor in Pakistan, many things are being included in films which are out of bounds. While giving an interview to a foreign broadcasting organization, Hamza Ali Abbasi, who plays the role of the villain ‘Nuri Nath’ in the upcoming Pakistani mega budget Punjabi film ‘The Legend of the Moolah Jat’, has revealed that he will act in dramas in the coming times. will be seen, however, he cannot say anything about working in films.

In response to a question, he indicated that now he will be seen working in the showbiz industry. Describing dramas as a better option than films, the actor said that ‘dramas are being made in such a way, in which as a Muslim, he will be able to work within his limits’. According to Hamza Ali Abbasi, things are being added in the name of glamor in films which go too far out of bounds, so they have more chances to work in dramas than in films.

On the question of doing future films with Humayun Saeed, he said that he will do many films with Humayun Saeed in the future, while he will also do other projects with him. Talking about his upcoming film, Hamza Ali Abbasi said that he has tried to imitate Mustafa Qureshi to play the role of ‘Noori Nath’ in a better way, as he played Noori Nath in the previous film Moula Jat. played the role in a brilliant manner, which people have not forgotten even today.

