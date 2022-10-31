Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about turning down bollywood movies

Hamza Ali Abbasi Turned down 2 Bollywood movies.

Actor stated two major reasons for turning down movies.

No good relations between countries and Pakistani Actors were banned at that period.

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is currently acing star success on this Pakistani blockbuster feature film, The legend of Maula Jatt, which has grown over 100 crore internationally and domestically. He spoke about turning down two of the bollywood movies during promotions of this bilal lashari directional. The actor clearly stated that he refused the bollywood film “judwa 2” casting stud stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

The star of Pyarey Afzal claimed that Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala had asked him for the role but that he had declined it due to a number of factors, the main one being the tense relations between India and Pakistan as both does not hold good relations among. Actors from Pakistan were barred from working in the Hindi film industry about the same period. That was two major reasons stated by the veteran actor for zoning out bollywood major movies.

