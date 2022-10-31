Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about turning down bollywood movies

Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about turning down bollywood movies

Articles
Advertisement
Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about turning down bollywood movies

Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about turning down bollywood movies

Advertisement
  • Hamza Ali Abbasi Turned down 2 Bollywood movies.
  • Actor stated two major reasons for turning down movies.
  • No good relations between countries and Pakistani Actors were banned at that period.
Advertisement

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is currently acing star success on this Pakistani blockbuster feature film, The legend of Maula Jatt, which has grown over 100 crore internationally and domestically. He spoke about turning down two of the bollywood movies during promotions of this bilal lashari directional. The actor clearly stated that he refused the bollywood film “judwa 2” casting stud stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

The star of Pyarey Afzal claimed that Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala had asked him for the role but that he had declined it due to a number of factors, the main one being the tense relations between India and Pakistan as both does not hold good relations among. Actors from Pakistan were barred from working in the Hindi film industry about the same period. That was two major reasons stated by the veteran actor for zoning out bollywood major movies.

Also Read

Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his marriage and ‘parenting’
Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his marriage and ‘parenting’

Hamza Ali Abbasi talked about his wedding and becoming a father. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cricketers spotted at Shaheen Shah Afridi’s nikkah event
Cricketers spotted at Shaheen Shah Afridi’s nikkah event
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Zain Afzal discuss his wife’s role in his career success
Zain Afzal discuss his wife’s role in his career success
Nooreh Shahroz Wins Hearts with Her Singing for Baby Sister
Nooreh Shahroz Wins Hearts with Her Singing for Baby Sister
Shaheen Shah Afridi nikkah videos with Shahid Afridi’s daughter
Shaheen Shah Afridi nikkah videos with Shahid Afridi’s daughter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story