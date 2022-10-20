Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania Amir having fun at New York City club

Hania Amir having fun at New York City club

Articles
Advertisement
Hania Amir having fun at New York City club

Hania Amir having fun at New York City club

Advertisement
  • Hania Aamir, is known for always being happy.
  • The Ishqiya star can be seen having a good time.
  • She was seen hanging out in a bar.
Advertisement

The Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who is known for always being happy, was seen hanging out in a bar in the city with the most people in the United States.

In a picture that has now gone viral, the Ishqiya star can be seen having a good time in a bar while posing with a big smile on her face. Her fans were amazed by her beauty and beautiful smile.

If you could hold all the things you’ve ever wanted in the palm of your hand, would you? If you had a group of people and could just pick one at a time, and you knew you would never be caught, would you? The caption was written by the actress.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Advertisement

Hania is in New York City for her production shoots. She has been enjoying the success of Mere Humsafar.

Fans also want to know more about Hania’s trip abroad, since the bubbly actress is very active on social media and always keeps fans up to date.

Also Read

Serial podcast case Adnan Syed’s charges dismissed
Serial podcast case Adnan Syed’s charges dismissed

Adnan Syed spent 23 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend Hae...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Harry and Meghan should 'go home' says Kinsey Schofield
Harry and Meghan should 'go home' says Kinsey Schofield
Rita Moreno and Emma Myers join the comedy body swap
Rita Moreno and Emma Myers join the comedy body swap "Family Leave"
Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga to star in Caste
Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga to star in Caste
Willem Dafoe collaborate with Robert Eggers for ‘Nosferatu’
Willem Dafoe collaborate with Robert Eggers for ‘Nosferatu’
Five Pakistani stars appear in Eastern Eye's 30 Under 30 list
Five Pakistani stars appear in Eastern Eye's 30 Under 30 list
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to star in It Ends With Us movie
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to star in It Ends With Us movie
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story