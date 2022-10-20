Hania Amir having fun at New York City club

Hania Aamir, is known for always being happy.

The Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who is known for always being happy, was seen hanging out in a bar in the city with the most people in the United States.

In a picture that has now gone viral, the Ishqiya star can be seen having a good time in a bar while posing with a big smile on her face. Her fans were amazed by her beauty and beautiful smile.

If you could hold all the things you’ve ever wanted in the palm of your hand, would you? If you had a group of people and could just pick one at a time, and you knew you would never be caught, would you? The caption was written by the actress.

Hania is in New York City for her production shoots. She has been enjoying the success of Mere Humsafar.

Fans also want to know more about Hania’s trip abroad, since the bubbly actress is very active on social media and always keeps fans up to date.

