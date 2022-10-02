Advertisement
Hina Altaf & Aagha Ali shares a beautiful chemistry

Hina Altaf & Aagha Ali shares a beautiful chemistry
Hina Altaf is currently having the best time of her life. The actress had an amazing 2019 and has kick-started 2020 on a positive note. Hina Khan, who currently plays role in Dil Zaar Zaar, has shared an unfilled picture of Jerry pointing up at her husband Agaha for sleeping a lot. Hina and Aagha look absolutely cute and fans of the couple can’t get enough of their sizzling chemistry.

Well, Hina’s relationship with Aagha is one of the most talked about in the TV industry. The two have been setting relationship goals with their every romantic photo. In fact, while, the actress got all the support from Aagha being in the industry.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, rose to fame with her role in the television show Dil Zaar Zaar, and is expected to be back to the TV screens with another unique role. They share a great rapport as co-stars because we are friends first and that roots in the fact that we value each other’s opinions. They have great respect for the work that they do. Behind the camera, they both are defined as Tom and Jerry.

