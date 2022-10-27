Advertisement
Hira Khan and Faris Khalid in their wedding photos

Articles
  • Famous drama actress from Pakistan, Hira Hussain Khan.
  • She is presently occupied with creating her imprint in the entertainment sector.
  • She began her career in show business by hosting and modelling before deciding to try her luck as an actress.
And in 2015, she made her television debut. And with that, this young woman quickly became well-known.

Hira Khan, a Pakistani actress, will be 27 years old in 2022, if we are talking about age. However, based on her most recent photos, she appears to be a college-bound young woman who takes good care of her physical fitness and well-being. The fact that this actress performs in dramas that complement her temperament and sense of style is another unique quality.

When referring to Hira Khan’s most well-liked drama, Kuch Na Kaho, people found it to be highly entertaining. She appeared in this drama alongside Hina Altaf and Emmad Irfani. In addition to this, she demonstrated the fundamentals of acting in the drama series Mera Rab Waris on Geo TV. In addition to TV shows, she also starred alongside Aamina Sheikh in the Pakistani movie Cake.

But the good news that Pakistani actress and model Hira Hussain Khan has wed Faris Khalid will be revealed in today’s post. We now reveal an intriguing fact: Hira’s spouse has also portrayed a hero in Pakistani movies. Saying that an actress is wed to an actor would not be incorrect. These two definitely fell in love during the shooting.

Check out below:

Hira Khan wedding pictures with her Husband Faris Khalid

