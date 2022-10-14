Hira khan slays her fashionista look in turquoise Co-ords

Advertisement
Hira khan shows off on in turquoise Co-ords! Giving us major fashion inspiration with her beautiful vanity with each of her looks and outfits, now the actor is setting goals for city dressing. Seen doing some sightseeing and enjoying the city life in a stunning single print co-ord set from clothing brand HSY.

Hira looked absolutely beautiful. The abstract-co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved shirt in a cool color palette with shades of turquoise. She teamed the shirt with straight-fit pants in the same colors and pattern. The actor accessorized the look with a pair of trendy neck piece and white strappy footwear.

Tap to look;

 

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram account the actress received head turns reviews. Gracing the streets with her stylish presence, The ensemble featured a full-sleeved cape detailing, For accessories, Hira opted for oversized rings, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and black strappy slip- ons,

