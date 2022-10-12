Advertisement
Hira Khan unveiled her nickname and other information

Hira Khan unveiled her nickname and other information

Articles
Hira Khan unveiled her nickname and other information

Hira Khan unveiled her nickname and other information

Hira Khan is an actress. She said that her family calls her “Poons” because she is so aggressive.

Hira Khan told all in an interview with Nida Yasir, who hosts the morning show Good Morning Pakistan on ARY Digital.

“The others didn’t really have names, but I have a very funny name, which makes me feel bad about myself,” she said. “Remember that time when things broke at Gullu Butt? When I was in college, I often got into fights with other people.

“That person used to say bad things about my friends, so I would go up to them and get into a fight. So they called me “Ponu Butt.” It turned into “Poons,” which people call me as if it were my name.”

Hira Khan also said where she gets the heaviest Eidi lifafa.

She said that her younger brother, who lives in Canada, sends her the heaviest Eidi lifafa. The famous person also said that they get a message every morning when the money is put into their accounts.

She also said that she feels bad that she didn’t send him Eidi, but she knows that she has grown up.

In Mere Humsafar, she played Rumi, and in Woh Pagal Si, she played Sara, and both times she did a great job.

