Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Mani narrowly escaped falling while entering the show

Hira Mani narrowly escaped falling while entering the show

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani narrowly escaped falling while entering the show

Hira Mani narrowly escaped falling while entering the show

Advertisement

TV drama actress Hira Mani narrowly escaped falling while entering Ahsan Khan’s show. Recently, actress Hira and Salman Sheikh aka Mani participated in Express Entertainment’s program ‘Time Out with Ahsan Khan’ where they discussed about showbiz including personal life. As soon as Hara Mani went towards the stage to enter the show, she stumbled and narrowly escaped falling, the video of which is going viral on social media.

Regarding her children’s online exams in the show, Hira said that she asked her two children to copy the exams themselves, but the younger son Ibrahim started crying and the older son refused to copy the room and closed the room. I also blocked Hara’s entry.

Talking about her fame, Hira Mani said ‘I became famous as soon as I married Mani, I didn’t need to work in dramas for that, but later Mani introduced me to Pakistani dramas.

Watch Video;

Advertisement

Also Read

Has Alizeh Shah undergone cosmetic surgery?
Has Alizeh Shah undergone cosmetic surgery?

Alizeh Shah has appeared in Tana Bana, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Meghan Markle branded 'frat house' to Prince Harry house
Meghan Markle branded 'frat house' to Prince Harry house
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story