Hira Mani Oozes charm and royalty in a beautiful saree

Hira Mani is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show ‘Do Bol’ and her role as ‘Gaiti Ara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hira recently walked on the for helping flood victims featured by Indus Hospital for donations. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the actress shared a beautiful glimpse of her latest photoshoot on social media.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she shared series of pictures in which she can be seen oozing charm in a beautiful saree. Her hair and makeup were also on-point and she accessorized her look perfectly with jewelry. Hira can be seen doing all perfect as she got clicked. Tap to view; Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) Advertisement Also Read Maira Khan reveals Tamasha House controversies in Instagram live session Maira Khan got her start in acting on PTV. She produced the...

