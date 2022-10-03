Advertisement
Hira Tareen’s day out at the beach with family

Articles
  • Hira Tareen is an excellent actress and model.
  • Zara Tareen, Hira’s sister, consistently puts on powerful performances, while Hira’s husband Ali Safina never fails to impress.
  • Hira Tareen posted some entertaining images of the family on Instagram.
Hira Tareen is an excellent actress and model. Zara Tareen, Hira’s sister, consistently puts on powerful performances, while Hira’s husband Ali Safina never fails to impress. Actors who lead hectic lives often need a break from the continual rush and bustle of the workplace, and Hira Tareen enjoyed one at the Hawksbay Karachi with her husband Ali Safina and sisters.

While Ali Safina had a swimming day, Hira Tareen was seen wearing a white summer dress and seashells for a beach getaway with her young daughter and sisters. Hira Tareen posted some entertaining images of the family on Instagram. Along with her loved ones, she had pleasure in the sand, sun, and beach. Hira had chosen brown and nude tones to brighten up her beach appearance, and her makeup was flawless as always. Here are some entertaining images of the family during their day at the beach:

 

