Humaima Malick’s captivating look for Maula Jatt premiere faces severe criticism

Humaima Malick’s captivating look for Maula Jatt premiere

Humaima Malick is a popular actress in Pakistani movies and TV shows. Since fifteen or twenty years ago, she has been busy helping the Pakistani entertainment industry. She can easily play many different roles on TV, which is a fact that can’t be argued with. She has also won several awards for Best Actress, Best Model, and Most Eminent Host because of this.

Humaima Malick, an actress, and model, will be 34 years old in 2022. She did get married once, to the actor Shamoon Abbasi, but the marriage didn’t last and they got divorced. No one knows why the marriage ended, but Humaima Malick has been living on her own since then, and it doesn’t look like she wants to get married.

Feroze Khan is known as Pakistan’s chocolate hero, but not many people know that Humaima Malick is his older sister. But it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she is more well-known than her brother because she was once the lead heroine in Bollywood. She also said a few days ago that she might now want to follow the rules of Islam for the rest of her life.

But in today’s article, we’ll see that Pakistani actress Humaima Malick’s bold dress on the red carpet at the premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt has been criticized. In the photos that are going around, you can see that she is wearing a white Cinderella dress, but it looks very bold. She’s posing for pictures on the red carpet like it’s something she’s proud to do.

