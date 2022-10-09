Advertisement
Imad Wasim's adorable photographs with his wife goes viral

Articles
Imad Wasim’s adorable photographs with his wife goes viral
Imad Wasim is a well-known cricketer for Pakistan. He is a left-handed all-rounder who is currently participating in all formats of cricket. In August of 2019, the famous cricketer Imad Wasim wed the lovely Sannia Ashfaq in Islamabad. Sannia Ashfaq was born in the United Kingdom.

In addition to their adorable daughter Inaya Imad Wasim, the couple has a newborn son. The couple’s connection and love are extraordinary.

 

Currently, Imad Wasim and his wife Sannia Ashfaque are in the United Kingdom. His wife, Sannia, is showing him and their guests a number of stunning photographs from her recent excursions. She has recently posted numerous photographs with her husband.

