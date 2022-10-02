Kiran Tabeir shares some beautiful clicks

The latest photos of actor Kiran Tabeir are going viral on social media sites. Saturday, the “Ghayal” actor put new photos on the feed of her account on the app for sharing photos and videos. In the caption of the three-photo gallery, the famous person wrote some Urdu phrases.

Kiran Tabeir is wearing a traditional outfit in the viral photos. The new mom was wearing white and posing for a series of selfies in the car. The famous person looked great in the eastern outfit because she had bright lips and gold jewelry.

The photos got Tabeir thousands of likes and a lot of compliments in the post’s comments section.

Kiran Tabeir has had a lot of success in her career. She has given great performances in the TV shows “Ghayal” and “Meri Baji,” for example.

In other news, she and her husband had their first child, a daughter named Izzah Malik, earlier this year. She wrote, “Lucky are those whose first child is (a) daughter,” the social media post read. “And I’m blessed with one ♥️ ALHUMDULILAH After 12 years Finally ALLAH Bless US with his Rehmat 😇 we are Parents Now. It’s A Baby Girl. Meet Izzah Hamza Malik ♥️ 13.8.2022.”

The actor shared pictures of her and her husband with their daughter in an Instagram post in which she shared the good news.

