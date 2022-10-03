Life’s a beach for Neelam Muneer Khan enjoys weekend vibes

Advertisement
Articles
Life’s a beach for Neelam Muneer Khan enjoys weekend vibesLife’s a beach for Neelam Muneer Khan enjoys weekend vibes

Neelam Muneer Khan is making the weekend look so good. The actress is vacationing on the beach side with some cute children at the beach side having a blast. Neelam’s weekend happiness is spilling into Instagram, which she has filled up with glimpses of her beautiful day with the innocent kids.

In the new photo,  Neelam can be seen enjoying the sun, the sand, and the sea vibes of Karachi – sporting a black and white dress, as she’s chilling on the beach and soaking up a good dose of Vitamin D. Neelam Muneer’s captioned her post “Happiness 🍬 swipe right.” 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Furthermore,  Khan is also heard having a conversation with the kids in her native language. The now-viral post received love from the millions of followers of Neelam Muneer Khan on social media, with thousands of likes, in addition to numerous heartfelt compliments for the actor in the comments section.

