London O2 Indigo, thousands are entertained by Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Leo Twins

  • Over the course of the weekend, Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Leo Twins provided entertainment for thousands of people at London O2 Indigo
  • According to the reports, the concert went on for a total of three hours

After a series of instrumentals by Leo Twins, Ali Sethi’s solo performance, and Shae Gill’s and Ali Sethi’s stunning joint performance of “Pasoori,” the event began with an introductory solo performance by Gill. This was followed by a set of instrumentals by Leo Twins.

The video clips from the concert are already making the rounds on social media, and they show people being absolutely captivated by the live performances given by Pakistani musicians.

