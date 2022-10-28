Over the course of the weekend, Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Leo Twins provided entertainment for thousands of people at London O2 Indigo

According to the reports, the concert went on for a total of three hours

After a series of instrumentals by Leo Twins, Ali Sethi’s solo performance, and Shae Gill’s and Ali Sethi’s stunning joint performance of “Pasoori,” the event began with an introductory solo performance by Gill. This was followed by a set of instrumentals by Leo Twins.

The video clips from the concert are already making the rounds on social media, and they show people being absolutely captivated by the live performances given by Pakistani musicians.

Ali sethi and shae gill rocked @TheO2 indigo song pasoori pic.twitter.com/WN9fJB0bEn — Azhar Javaid (@azharjavaiduk) September 30, 2022

he's the greatest of our generation. I adore you ali sethi❤️. meri jaan ho tum. pic.twitter.com/DIRSIKfcEl — heidipeidi (@bootaspeaks1) October 2, 2022

You like to get wasted

You like to get wasted

I like Rainy nights and Ghazals, we are not the same! Treat to ears listening Ali Sethi live pic.twitter.com/CuWChAe7PS — Ali Raza (@shezanmango) October 3, 2022

Singer @Alisethi_1 performs to thousands of South Asian music fans at the London O2 Indigo for the #pasoori concert, joined by Shae Gill pic.twitter.com/aV7A4bkgNn — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 5, 2022

