Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mahira Was Punished By Losing Mere Paas Tum Ho, According to Khalil Ur Rehman

Mahira Was Punished By Losing Mere Paas Tum Ho, According to Khalil Ur Rehman

Articles
Advertisement
Mahira Was Punished By Losing Mere Paas Tum Ho, According to Khalil Ur Rehman

Mahira Was Punished By Losing Mere Paas Tum Ho, According to Khalil Ur Rehman

Advertisement
  • Brilliant Pakistani author Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is renowned for responding to other celebrities in a direct, frank, and appropriate manner
  • When it comes to expressing his opinions, he is outspoken
  • he doesn’t hold back and speaks his mind on any scandal, problem, or controversy
Advertisement

Khalil Rehman Qamar’s tone and views when discussing Mahira Khan recently seem to have changed; he is now talking about forgiving Mahira, but he is also expressing his wrath.

In his podcast, Nadir Ali stated, “I am going to forgive Mahira in a few days. She worked in my very special drama that was based on my life, and I have respect for her. The thing is, though, she made a mistake when the Marvi Sarmad incident happened. She tweeted in her favour and spoke against me, and as a result, she lost Mere Paas Tum Ho and London Nahi Jaunga as punishment. Otherwise, I would have cast her in one of the He discussed Mahira in the following link.

Also Read

Reema Khan talks about Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s controversies
Reema Khan talks about Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s controversies

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is well known for his outspoken opinions and...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story