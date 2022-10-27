Brilliant Pakistani author Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is renowned for responding to other celebrities in a direct, frank, and appropriate manner

When it comes to expressing his opinions, he is outspoken

he doesn’t hold back and speaks his mind on any scandal, problem, or controversy

Khalil Rehman Qamar’s tone and views when discussing Mahira Khan recently seem to have changed; he is now talking about forgiving Mahira, but he is also expressing his wrath.

In his podcast, Nadir Ali stated, “I am going to forgive Mahira in a few days. She worked in my very special drama that was based on my life, and I have respect for her. The thing is, though, she made a mistake when the Marvi Sarmad incident happened. She tweeted in her favour and spoke against me, and as a result, she lost Mere Paas Tum Ho and London Nahi Jaunga as punishment. Otherwise, I would have cast her in one of the He discussed Mahira in the following link.