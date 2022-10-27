Reema Khan talks about Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s controversies
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is well known for his outspoken opinions and...
Khalil Rehman Qamar’s tone and views when discussing Mahira Khan recently seem to have changed; he is now talking about forgiving Mahira, but he is also expressing his wrath.
In his podcast, Nadir Ali stated, “I am going to forgive Mahira in a few days. She worked in my very special drama that was based on my life, and I have respect for her. The thing is, though, she made a mistake when the Marvi Sarmad incident happened. She tweeted in her favour and spoke against me, and as a result, she lost Mere Paas Tum Ho and London Nahi Jaunga as punishment. Otherwise, I would have cast her in one of the He discussed Mahira in the following link.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.