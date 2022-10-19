Mansha Pasha celebrates first birthday with husband Jibran Nasir

Actress Mansha Pasha has social media gushing with her birthday surprise from her family and friends. The renowned actress took to instagram to share a short clip of her surprise birthday. The video sees Jibran keeping up with his decent ritual, as he wore a special birthday cap and twining with a birthday girl while singing a birthday wish in his melodious voice.

Turning to her Instagram post she captioned her post It’s a silly one! 🎉

To the friends who joined in on video call and those present 🥰

And much love to @bakemagarpyarse for the lovely cake and dessert ❤️

The beautiful actress’s birthday was today, and she spent it with her husband Muhammad Jibran Nasir and her friends Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed. Family members of hers were also seen at the small birthday party. “Birthday girl” was written on the special sash that Mansha was also wearing. Mansha was happy on her big day, so she and her husband cut the cake together. Here are some pictures from Mansha Pasha’s small, quiet birthday party!

