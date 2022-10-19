Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mansha Pasha celebrates first birthday with husband Jibran Nasir

Mansha Pasha celebrates first birthday with husband Jibran Nasir

Articles
Advertisement
Mansha Pasha celebrates first birthday with husband Jibran Nasir

Mansha Pasha celebrates first birthday with husband Jibran Nasir

Advertisement

Actress Mansha Pasha has social media gushing with her birthday surprise from her family and friends. The renowned actress took to instagram to share a short clip of her surprise birthday. The video sees Jibran keeping up with his decent ritual, as he wore a special birthday cap and twining with a birthday girl while singing a birthday wish in his melodious voice.

Turning to her Instagram post she captioned her post It’s a silly one! 🎉
To the friends who joined in on video call and those present 🥰
And much love to @bakemagarpyarse for the lovely cake and dessert ❤️

Tap to watch,

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

The beautiful actress’s birthday was today, and she spent it with her husband Muhammad Jibran Nasir and her friends Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed. Family members of hers were also seen at the small birthday party. “Birthday girl” was written on the special sash that Mansha was also wearing. Mansha was happy on her big day, so she and her husband cut the cake together. Here are some pictures from Mansha Pasha’s small, quiet birthday party!

Advertisement

Also Read

Minal Khan flaunts her swag in latest bridal shoot
Minal Khan flaunts her swag in latest bridal shoot

Minal Khan is a young, pretty, and skilled Pakistani model and TV...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
"A Simple Favor" sequel production started in Italy
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story