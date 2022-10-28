Advertisement
Mareeha Safdar Explains the Reason Saeeda Imtiaz called out Her Engagement

  • Big Brother, popularly known in these parts as Big Boss from India, now has its own localised version that can be found in Pakistan
  • Now Pakistan has Tamasha, a show that airs on ARY Digital and has garnered a lot of positive feedback from viewers
  • The show attracted a tremendous amount of viewers, and all of the contestants went on to have successful careers
The show’s two finalists, Mareeha Safdar and Umer Aalam, have received a lot of positive feedback and support from viewers. In the meantime, Lala, Saeeda Imtiaz, and Maira have also become well-known in the community. The relationship between the two diva singers, Mareeha and Saeeda, deteriorated significantly over time.

After leaving the Tamasha house, Saeeda Imtiaz gave the impression that Mareeha had lied to Umer Aalam about her relationship status in order to give the impression that she was unmarried. Her Instagram tales also dropped the news that Umer Aalam is engaged to a woman named Mareeha Safdar and hinted that she was probably after Umer Aalam. Her stories also suggested that she was after Umer Aalam. Mareeha has a significant other, but she did not want to discuss her private life on the show because she is engaged.

Mareeha has recently spoken out about how Saeeda Imtiaz attempted to portray her in a negative light by the fact that she disclosed to Umer and Aadi that she was engaged before telling Saeeda Imtiaz herself. Mareeha also mentioned that she only has a platonic relationship with Umer and that she has no idea what Saeeda was trying to suggest with her rants. Mareeha is only friends with Umer.

What Mareeha had to say about it was as follows:

