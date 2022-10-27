Mathira comes to Bilawal Bhutto’s defence

Mathira, a well-known host and actress, has recently responded angrily

to those who have criticised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan

Mathira responded angrily to those individuals who made fun of the manner in which Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari carried on a conversation by slamming those individuals.

The controversial talk show presenter addressed a wide range of subjects, including political ones, in her most recent interview. She stated that individuals who make fun of Bilawal by linking him with women ought to be ashamed as a nation because they are doing something offensive.

In addition, she stated that other people, in addition to the person who makes fun of someone else, are equally as blame for promoting and emphasising the issue. She stated that it is one thing to make fun of each other in a comedic manner, but it is absolutely inappropriate to criticise someone’s personality based on his appearance or language. She said this in response to my question about whether or not it is appropriate to make fun of each other.

It is not unusual for FM Bilawal Bhutto to engage in suggestive banter or make remarks that are below the belt. Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid was criticised for making insulting remarks about the head of the PPP for the purpose of gaining political gain.

