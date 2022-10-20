Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mawra Hocane is in the virtual house of Youtube

Mawra Hocane is in the virtual house of Youtube

Articles
Advertisement
Mawra Hocane is in the virtual house of Youtube
Advertisement
  • Mawra Hocane launched her Youtube.
  • She also talked about her first rejection.
  • Hocane’s first video, it looks like her channel will cover a lot of different topics.
Advertisement

Social media is becoming more video-based, but YouTube will always be the best place to watch videos. People like to see how other people live their lives, whether it’s through a vlog, a challenge video, or a mukbang. Based on Hocane’s first video, it looks like her channel will cover a lot of different topics. In a video on Wednesday, she talked about 30 deep things about herself and wrote,

The actor from Sabaat just turned 30, and in her first video on her channel M Live, she decided to use that important number to talk about herself. Even though the title said “30 profound things,” she explained in the beginning that the list of facts and stories about her would be “30 profound and not so profound things.”

Hocane talked about a lot of different things, like her first fan moment, her unfulfilled wish, her love of shoes, and how much she loves cricket. Her fans learn new things about her, like how the Qissa Meherbano Ka actor got a world distinction in Islamic law and is an adrenaline junkie who has gone skydiving, scuba diving with sharks, and tried the world’s fastest rollercoaster.

She also talked about her first rejection and how she’s glad it happened because it led her to something great. She was 17 when she didn’t get into the medical school she wanted. She cried for hours. Instead, she became an actress, and here she is 13 years later in all her glory. The actor from Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 also sent a “public service announcement” to all boys, telling them to stop telling girls they don’t know anything about cricket because “we do” when the World Cup is going on.

Hocane also told her about some of the things she plans to write about in the future. She said that she will talk about how she takes care of her skin and how she does yoga.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Athiya receives a hug from Rahul from the pre-wedding ceremony
Athiya receives a hug from Rahul from the pre-wedding ceremony
Shakira reacts after ex Gerard Piqué publishes photo with Clara Chia Marti
Shakira reacts after ex Gerard Piqué publishes photo with Clara Chia Marti
King Charles staying out of trouble by not removing Harry and Meghan's titles
King Charles staying out of trouble by not removing Harry and Meghan's titles
J-Hope of BTS shares why he enjoys playing FIFA
J-Hope of BTS shares why he enjoys playing FIFA
The classic Noval Umrao Jan Ada will have Sajal in the lead role
The classic Noval Umrao Jan Ada will have Sajal in the lead role
Jehangir Ali Khan wears black boots and a winter cap 
Jehangir Ali Khan wears black boots and a winter cap 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story