Mawra Hocane is in the virtual house of Youtube

Social media is becoming more video-based, but YouTube will always be the best place to watch videos. People like to see how other people live their lives, whether it’s through a vlog, a challenge video, or a mukbang. Based on Hocane’s first video, it looks like her channel will cover a lot of different topics. In a video on Wednesday, she talked about 30 deep things about herself and wrote,

The actor from Sabaat just turned 30, and in her first video on her channel M Live, she decided to use that important number to talk about herself. Even though the title said “30 profound things,” she explained in the beginning that the list of facts and stories about her would be “30 profound and not so profound things.”

Hocane talked about a lot of different things, like her first fan moment, her unfulfilled wish, her love of shoes, and how much she loves cricket. Her fans learn new things about her, like how the Qissa Meherbano Ka actor got a world distinction in Islamic law and is an adrenaline junkie who has gone skydiving, scuba diving with sharks, and tried the world’s fastest rollercoaster.

She also talked about her first rejection and how she’s glad it happened because it led her to something great. She was 17 when she didn’t get into the medical school she wanted. She cried for hours. Instead, she became an actress, and here she is 13 years later in all her glory. The actor from Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 also sent a “public service announcement” to all boys, telling them to stop telling girls they don’t know anything about cricket because “we do” when the World Cup is going on.

Hocane also told her about some of the things she plans to write about in the future. She said that she will talk about how she takes care of her skin and how she does yoga.

