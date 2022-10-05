Maya Ali & Bilal Ashraf dating rumors goes viral

Everyone loves it when celebrities get together. People often start to ship their favorite on-screen couples, and when they end up together in real life, they are thrilled. We’ve seen a lot of celebrity weddings lately, and their fans always show them a lot of love. Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf are the two people who “supposedly” just joined the group.

When HSY put them together for a collection, it was the first time people saw how well they got along. People wanted to see more of them together because they looked so good together.

Both Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf are now brand ambassadors for Al Karam, and we got to see some beautiful pictures of them together again.

Maya and Bilal have also agreed to work on a project together. Bilal Ashraf will finally make his TV debut with Younhi, which will be directed by Ehteshamuddin and shown on Hum TV.

