Maya Ali clears the air about her dating rumours
Maya Ali’s alleged relationship with ‘Twisted’ co-star Bilal Ashraf has been under the scanner for quite some time now. It is said that they have been dating ever since they worked together in the television movie Aik Hai Nigar. Well now, it seems that the actress has finally cleared all the air related to the same.

Maya is one of the most talked-about actresses in the Television industry. Every now and then, she is in the limelight for either her profession or for her pictures or dressing style. She has a number of times been declared the beauty queen of Asian women a number of times. This is why her fans keep a track of what’s up on her social media. Well, apart from this another hot topic remains her relationship status. For quite some time it is being said that the actress is dating Bilal.

Taking to a recent video on Instagram she declared that she is single and is not dating anyone not even Bilal and it was just a couple shoot.

