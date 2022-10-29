Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maya Ali extends support to Aliza Sultan following Feroze Khan’s domestic violence

Maya Ali extends support to Aliza Sultan following Feroze Khan’s domestic violence

Articles
Advertisement
Maya Ali extends support to Aliza Sultan following Feroze Khan’s domestic violence

Maya Ali extends support to Aliza Sultan following Feroze Khan’s domestic violence

Advertisement
  • Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan divorced after 4 years of marriage.
  • Aliza claims that she was physically and emotionally abused by her husband.
  • The next hearing will be on November 1, 2022, to talk about custody and money.
Advertisement

Aliza Sultan has presented evidence to the court regarding her domestic violence case against Feroze Khan, including a copy of the complaint and her medical-legal certificate.

As soon as the evidence went viral on social media celebrities showed off their support for the victim.

Also Read

Feroze Khan issues statement denying allegations of domestic abuse made by Aliza Sultan
Feroze Khan issues statement denying allegations of domestic abuse made by Aliza Sultan

Feroze Khan has released a statement about the domestic abuse case with...

Just like other actors, Maya Ali also condemns domestic violence, as she extended her prayers to Syeda Aliza Sultan and anyone else who’s ever been a victim of domestic violence.

Yasir Hussain also shared his opinion on Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan’s domestic violence case.

Advertisement

Here is what he said:

Dania Enwer has also come forward with her “unpleasant” experience of working with Feroze Khan in the ongoing drama serial Habs.

Here is what she said:

Ushna Shah also expressed disappointment over the domestic violence act of her co-actor, Habs Feroze Khan against his wife Aliza Sultan Khan, and extended support for the victim and kids.

Advertisement

On the other hand, The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor wants to take care of children. For now, the court has let him see his children twice a month as long as he gives the court his ID card and passport.

The court has made a decision about Feroze seeing his children, and the next hearing will be on November 1, 2022, to talk about custody and money for the children.

Also Read

Mira Sethi visits Syeda Aliza Sultan and her family
Mira Sethi visits Syeda Aliza Sultan and her family

Syeda Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan's divorce was a big issue this...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hiba Bukhari leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Hiba Bukhari leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Zhalay Sarhadi flaunts her glam look in new photos
Zhalay Sarhadi flaunts her glam look in new photos
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Hira Khan shines brightly in a sensual silk Corset
Hira Khan shines brightly in a sensual silk Corset
Jannat Mirza’s unique style leaves fans in awe, see photos
Jannat Mirza’s unique style leaves fans in awe, see photos
Momina Iqbal shows her spotless beauty while enjoying road trip
Momina Iqbal shows her spotless beauty while enjoying road trip
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story