Maya Ali extends support to Aliza Sultan following Feroze Khan’s domestic violence

Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan divorced after 4 years of marriage.

Aliza claims that she was physically and emotionally abused by her husband.

The next hearing will be on November 1, 2022, to talk about custody and money.

Aliza Sultan has presented evidence to the court regarding her domestic violence case against Feroze Khan, including a copy of the complaint and her medical-legal certificate.

As soon as the evidence went viral on social media celebrities showed off their support for the victim.

Just like other actors, Maya Ali also condemns domestic violence, as she extended her prayers to Syeda Aliza Sultan and anyone else who’s ever been a victim of domestic violence.

Yasir Hussain also shared his opinion on Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan’s domestic violence case.

Here is what he said:

Dania Enwer has also come forward with her “unpleasant” experience of working with Feroze Khan in the ongoing drama serial Habs.

Here is what she said:

Ushna Shah also expressed disappointment over the domestic violence act of her co-actor, Habs Feroze Khan against his wife Aliza Sultan Khan, and extended support for the victim and kids.

On the other hand, The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor wants to take care of children. For now, the court has let him see his children twice a month as long as he gives the court his ID card and passport.

The court has made a decision about Feroze seeing his children, and the next hearing will be on November 1, 2022, to talk about custody and money for the children.

