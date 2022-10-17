Maya Ali shines in a stunning bridal gown

Advertisement
There are a lot of Pakistani actresses who have become well-known in a very short amount of time. Yes, this article is about Maya Ali, a well-known actress and model from Pakistan. Maya Ali has made a name for herself by acting on TV, so she probably doesn’t need to be introduced. And have made people appreciate the work they do.

She got her start in the entertainment business with the popular drama series Durr-e-Shehwar. People liked how she acted in her first TV drama, and she kept getting roles in TV dramas and making a name for herself in the business. On the other hand, she is the only Pakistani actress on TV who has also played a heroine in a Pakistani movie. In 2018, she was the main character in the Pakistani movie Teefa in Trouble, which starred the well-known Pakistani singer Ali Zafar.

People have been saying on social media for a long time that Maya Ali is in love with actor Bilal Ashraf. Because Maya Ali looks like Bilal Ashraf’s real wife when she does daring photoshoots with him. About three days ago, Maya Ali sent Bilal Ashraf a very romantic birthday message. Fans took to social media after reading her Instagram post to say that something is wrong between the two of them.

But in today’s article, we’ll see that Maya Ali is back as a bride for a new collection by the well-known Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar. In the photos that are going around, she is walking the runway in Lahore for Hussain Rehar’s designer while wearing a wedding dress. But the most interesting thing about this photo shoot was that Maya Ali didn’t hide her private part at all. It seemed like she was getting paid more to pose that way.

