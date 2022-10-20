The singer of “Muaziz Saarif” talked about the unfair nomination list.

This year, the Lux Style Awards didn’t nominate any women.

This year, the Lux Style Awards didn’t nominate any women for music, and singers aren’t happy about it. Meesha Shafi said that they were “blatantly discriminating,” and musicians Risham Faiz Bhutta and Sania from Justin Bibis agreed with her and shared her statement.

The singer of “Muaziz Saarif” talked about the unfair nomination list on Instagram on Tuesday. “Not a single woman was nominated for an LSA award in music. Erasing this many women (there are a lot of nominations this time) from the Pakistani music industry is unfair and very problematic,” she wrote, tagging a list of other female musicians.

She brought up the brand’s double standards and said that they were to blame for this mass killing of female musicians. “The LSA brand and jury have shown how women can be taken by surprise and not get the credit they deserve. A company like Lux, which advertises its soaps on the backs of women, should be more aware of women’s rights on its platforms, especially since there are plenty of women who sing, write songs, and put out good music every year. LSA is responsible and should be held responsible for this obvious discrimination.”

Bhutta also shared a post in which she said, “I’m not surprised, but this is a great example of how women are often caught off guard and don’t get the credit they deserve. I felt like women didn’t exist this year when I looked at the list, but they did.

Bhutta wanted answers on behalf of all female musicians “who have worked hard on their music/art, deserve equal recognition, and should be held accountable for this blatant ignorance.”

