Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan flaunts her swag in latest bridal shoot

Minal Khan flaunts her swag in latest bridal shoot

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan flaunts her swag in latest bridal shoot

Minal Khan flaunts her swag in latest bridal shoot

Advertisement

Minal Khan is a young, pretty, and skilled Pakistani model and TV actress. Minal Khan started out as a child star, but now she’s a well-known actress in the Pakistani drama industry. Hassad, Nand, and Ishq Hai were all very popular dramas that she made. Lux has put her up for best actress for her work in Ishq Hai. Minal Khan is married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who also works in the media and has his own business.

Minal Khan was recently in a beautiful bridal shoot for Sarah Make Up Studio & Salon’s new and highly anticipated bridal campaign.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Advertisement

 

Minal looks absolutely stunning in her red and gold outfit and perfectly done makeup. Her eye and face makeup was just right, and her elegantly done makeup and heavily embellished red bridal dress made her look like a princess. Here are some cute pictures of her in her beautiful wedding outfit.

Also Read

Celebrities Aghast As Court Acquits Shahrukh Jatoi
Celebrities Aghast As Court Acquits Shahrukh Jatoi

Pakistani legislation favours the wealthy. Pakistani courts, police, and prosecution and defence...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cheat Code's new album,
Cheat Code's new album, "One Night in Nashville," marks their entry into the country music genre  
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of "Buffy" still love the show
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Ramona Singer claims she's
Ramona Singer claims she's "happier" since exiting 'RHONY'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story