Minal Khan flaunts her swag in latest bridal shoot

Minal Khan is a young, pretty, and skilled Pakistani model and TV actress. Minal Khan started out as a child star, but now she’s a well-known actress in the Pakistani drama industry. Hassad, Nand, and Ishq Hai were all very popular dramas that she made. Lux has put her up for best actress for her work in Ishq Hai. Minal Khan is married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who also works in the media and has his own business.

Minal Khan was recently in a beautiful bridal shoot for Sarah Make Up Studio & Salon’s new and highly anticipated bridal campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official) Advertisement

Minal looks absolutely stunning in her red and gold outfit and perfectly done makeup. Her eye and face makeup was just right, and her elegantly done makeup and heavily embellished red bridal dress made her look like a princess. Here are some cute pictures of her in her beautiful wedding outfit.

Also Read Celebrities Aghast As Court Acquits Shahrukh Jatoi Pakistani legislation favours the wealthy. Pakistani courts, police, and prosecution and defence...