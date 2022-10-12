Minal Khan slams disrespectful’ trolls on Amal Muneeb

The celebrity actor Minal Khan responded to social media trolls who branded her niece Amal Muneeb “Choti Aurat.”

The ‘Ishq Hai’ actress is tolerant of online trolls about herself, but she does not tolerate nasty remarks about her family, especially about her youngest family member and only niece, Amal.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official) Advertisement

Similarly, in a recent incident, Khan defended Amal Muneeb against an online attacker who referred to her as “choti aurat” (young woman). Minal’s twin sister, the actor Aiman Khan, who is presently performing Umrah in Makkah with her family, shared a photo gallery with her husband and kid on social media.

A social media user stated in response to the post that Muneeb Butt had had a young woman (referring to Amal) perch on his shoulder. The remark offended her aunt, who scolded the speaker for making fun of a “three-year-old child.”

The identical twins Minal and Aiman Khan are prominent actors in the country. In 2018, he married fellow actor Muneeb Butt and retired from the entertainment world.

Advertisement

Also Read Aiza Awan looks drop dead gorgeous in her vacation snaps Aiza Awan is an attractive and talented Pakistani actress. She has undoubtedly...