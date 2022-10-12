Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan slams disrespectful’ trolls on Amal Muneeb

Minal Khan slams disrespectful’ trolls on Amal Muneeb

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan slams disrespectful’ trolls on Amal Muneeb

Minal Khan slams disrespectful’ trolls on Amal Muneeb

Advertisement

The celebrity actor Minal Khan responded to social media trolls who branded her niece Amal Muneeb “Choti Aurat.”

The ‘Ishq Hai’ actress is tolerant of online trolls about herself, but she does not tolerate nasty remarks about her family, especially about her youngest family member and only niece, Amal.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Advertisement

Similarly, in a recent incident, Khan defended Amal Muneeb against an online attacker who referred to her as “choti aurat” (young woman). Minal’s twin sister, the actor Aiman Khan, who is presently performing Umrah in Makkah with her family, shared a photo gallery with her husband and kid on social media.

A social media user stated in response to the post that Muneeb Butt had had a young woman (referring to Amal) perch on his shoulder. The remark offended her aunt, who scolded the speaker for making fun of a “three-year-old child.”

The identical twins Minal and Aiman Khan are prominent actors in the country. In 2018, he married fellow actor Muneeb Butt and retired from the entertainment world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Aiza Awan looks drop dead gorgeous in her vacation snaps
Aiza Awan looks drop dead gorgeous in her vacation snaps

Aiza Awan is an attractive and talented Pakistani actress. She has undoubtedly...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Romeo Santos reveals he's expecting baby No. 4 in music video
Romeo Santos reveals he's expecting baby No. 4 in music video
Joe Trohman Says he will temporarily step away for his mental peace
Joe Trohman Says he will temporarily step away for his mental peace
Alizeh Shah stirs up temperature with new Tiktok videos
Alizeh Shah stirs up temperature with new Tiktok videos
Aparna Balamurali is being harassed by a college students
Aparna Balamurali is being harassed by a college students
Sutton Stracke can't wait to start filming new 'RHOBH' season
Sutton Stracke can't wait to start filming new 'RHOBH' season
Prince Harry reveals that Prince William always had 'larger room' in Palace
Prince Harry reveals that Prince William always had 'larger room' in Palace
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story