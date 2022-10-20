Minal Khan’s funfilled video with monkey goes viral

Serial podcast case Adnan Syed’s charges dismissed
With a funny caption, Minal Khan has made us all laugh out loud. She went to her Instagram account and posted a picture of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and a chimp kissing Minal Khan with all their hearts. Minal wrote on Instagram that she can’t choose between these two monkeys. That is really cute. This monkey also likes Minal Khan a lot.
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan were always posting photos of themselves on social media. From the time they took a plane to Thailand to the time they got here, they told their fans everything. It’s pretty clear that Minal Khan’s caption is going to get her trolled. A few months ago, Hassan posted Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story and posed as her own breakfast, which got her a lot of negative feedback.
When that happened, everyone laughed at her and made fun of her. Anyhow, Minal Khan looks stunning in this casual outfit. We just can’t get enough of her or her beautiful smile. Here is where we will put up that short video of Minal Khan.
