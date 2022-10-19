Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan’s funny response to the troll over her couple picture

Minal Khan’s funny response to the troll over her couple picture

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan’s funny response to the troll over her couple picture

Minal Khan’s funny response to the troll over her couple picture

Advertisement

Minal Khan is a well-known Television actress who has proved his mettle on TV many times. Her famous dramas include Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah (2014), Sun Yaara (2016), Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain (2017), Parchayee (2018), Ki Jaana Main Kaun (2018), Hasad (2019). Jalan (2020) and Ishq hai (2021).

The ‘Ishq Hai’ star is all cool with online trolls about herself but does not allow any sort of snarky comments about her family, especially about her husband.

Taking to her instagram post she uploaded a loved up picture with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram captioned it “Off we go 🦋🙏🏻😇, following the post Fans are curious to know about their destination.

Some of the followers were trolling her over the picture as Minal was seen sitting on her husband’s lap where she responded with a funny response makes everyone laugh and goes viral over social meia platforms.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Lollywoodsparkoffical Lollywoodsparkoffical (@lollywoodsparkofficial_)

Earlier, she was recently in a beautiful bridal shoot for Sarah Make Up Studio & Salon’s new and highly anticipated bridal campaign.

Also Read

Minal Khan flaunts her swag in latest bridal shoot
Minal Khan flaunts her swag in latest bridal shoot

Minal Khan is a young, pretty, and skilled Pakistani model and TV...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story