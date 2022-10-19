Minal Khan’s funny response to the troll over her couple picture

Minal Khan is a well-known Television actress who has proved his mettle on TV many times. Her famous dramas include Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah (2014), Sun Yaara (2016), Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain (2017), Parchayee (2018), Ki Jaana Main Kaun (2018), Hasad (2019). Jalan (2020) and Ishq hai (2021).

The ‘Ishq Hai’ star is all cool with online trolls about herself but does not allow any sort of snarky comments about her family, especially about her husband.

Taking to her instagram post she uploaded a loved up picture with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram captioned it “Off we go 🦋🙏🏻😇, following the post Fans are curious to know about their destination.

Some of the followers were trolling her over the picture as Minal was seen sitting on her husband’s lap where she responded with a funny response makes everyone laugh and goes viral over social meia platforms.

Earlier, she was recently in a beautiful bridal shoot for Sarah Make Up Studio & Salon’s new and highly anticipated bridal campaign.

