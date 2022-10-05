Advertisement
Moomal Khalid mesmerises in bridal photoshoot

Articles
Moomal Khalid mesmerises in bridal photoshoot
Moomal Khalid served a beautiful bridal look wearing a jaw-dropping green embroidered lehnga set for a photoshoot. We loved this ethnic look, which is perfect for a wedding ceremony.

The star posed for the camera wearing a bright red lehnga set and nailed her ‘ethnic’ look.  Keep scrolling to see Moomal’s photos from the shoot.

Moomal wore a bright red lehnga featuring a round neckline with a slit in the middle and adorned with gold embroidery. The full-sleeved top also had two slits on the front, vertical gold embroidery, and intricate patti work on the cuffs.

Moomal teamed the kurta with red flared choli featuring gold patti work on the hem. She completed the ensemble with an intricately designed dupatta draped on the shoulders. It’s the highlight of all-of her looks and features sequin and gold thread work.

The star wore matching jewels to beautify the ethnic ensemble. Moomal chose a beaded choker necklace with matching earrings and a mang tika. A  bun tied neatly on the face and gold sandals completed the styling.

Shimmery gold eye shadow, dainty, glowing skin, nude brown lip shade, blushed cheeks and winged eyeliner concluded the glam picks. Roses decorated on the side of Moomal’s bun acted as the cherry on top of the cake.

