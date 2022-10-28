Moonrise, Atif Aslam’s new single with Amy Jackson, is out now!

LAHORE- The release of his brand-new single, Moonrise, was announced by Pakistani heartthrob artist Atif Aslam on Thursday.

The British actor and model Amy Louise Jackson is a featured on the song, which was just just published by the singer of Dil Dyan Gallan after a little hiatus.

Atif posted the following on Instagram: “Hope it makes you feel over the moon???? Music video for Moonrise is now available on YouTube.

Amy Jackson is recognised for her contributions to Indian movies, primarily Tamil and Telugu movies. With the 2017 Warner Brothers television adaptation of DC Comics Supergirl, she made her acting debut in Hollywood.

The song’s music video, which was directed by Adnan Qazi and produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmed, was written by Raj Ranjodh.

Atif Aslam has been riding high professionally thanks to the popularity of his drama serial Sang e Mah, which also stars Kubra Khan, Naumaan Ijaz, Hania Aamir, Sania Saeed, and a large number of other actresses.

