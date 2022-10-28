Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moonrise, Atif Aslam’s new single with Amy Jackson, is out now!

Moonrise, Atif Aslam’s new single with Amy Jackson, is out now!

Articles
Advertisement
Moonrise, Atif Aslam’s new single with Amy Jackson, is out now!

Moonrise, Atif Aslam’s new single with Amy Jackson, is out now!

Advertisement

LAHORE- The release of his brand-new single, Moonrise, was announced by Pakistani heartthrob artist Atif Aslam on Thursday.

The British actor and model Amy Louise Jackson is a featured on the song, which was just just published by the singer of Dil Dyan Gallan after a little hiatus.

Atif posted the following on Instagram: “Hope it makes you feel over the moon???? Music video for Moonrise is now available on YouTube.

Amy Jackson is recognised for her contributions to Indian movies, primarily Tamil and Telugu movies. With the 2017 Warner Brothers television adaptation of DC Comics Supergirl, she made her acting debut in Hollywood.

The song’s music video, which was directed by Adnan Qazi and produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmed, was written by Raj Ranjodh.

Advertisement

Atif Aslam has been riding high professionally thanks to the popularity of his drama serial Sang e Mah, which also stars Kubra Khan, Naumaan Ijaz, Hania Aamir, Sania Saeed, and a large number of other actresses.

Also Read

Teaser of Atif Aslam’s song Moonrise directed by Adnan Qazi is out
Teaser of Atif Aslam’s song Moonrise directed by Adnan Qazi is out

Famous Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's new song Moonrise became popular as soon...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan dance on Selfiee song Main khiladi
Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan dance on Selfiee song Main khiladi
Joey Lawrence discusses her brother Matthew's relationship with TLC Chilli
Joey Lawrence discusses her brother Matthew's relationship with TLC Chilli
Chitrashi Rawat tied knot with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, See pics
Chitrashi Rawat tied knot with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, See pics
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are "quite social people"
Kate Middleton amazes fans with her adorable throwback photo
Kate Middleton amazes fans with her adorable throwback photo
Rakhi Sawant talks to the media about her contentious marriage
Rakhi Sawant talks to the media about her contentious marriage
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story