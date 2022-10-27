Advertisement
Movie “Mustache” will star Meesha Shafi, Hasan Minhaj, and Alicia Silverstone

  • In the upcoming coming-of-age feature film titled “Mustache,” Pakistani singer and actress Meesha Shafi, American comedian Hasan Minhaj, and American actress Alicia Silverstone will all appear on screen together.

It is said that the next film Mustache, which was directed by Imran J. Khan, winner of multiple awards for his short films, is primarily autobiographical and would be released soon.

According to Deadline, the story follows a peculiar young man named Ilyas (who is portrayed by Atharva Verma) as he attempts to navigate the social order of his new California public school while sporting a moustache that his parents have forbidden him to shave off.

In addition, Rizwan Manji will play the role of Ilyas’s father, Hameed, in the film. Shafi will take on the role of Ilyas’s mother, while Ayana Manji will play Ilyas’s best friend from school, Yasmeen. The specifics of Silverstone and Minhaj’s roles are being kept a secret for the time being.

On the professional front, Shafi has garnered praise for her work in films such as To Strike, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and the suspense picture The Reluctant Fundamentalist, which was directed by Mira Nair.

Also Read

All-star cricket anthem “Khel Dil Mein Hai” by Meesha Shafi, Eva B, and Asim Azhar
All-star cricket anthem “Khel Dil Mein Hai” by Meesha Shafi, Eva B, and Asim Azhar

Fans of both music and cricket will be thrilled to learn that...

