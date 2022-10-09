Naeema Butt drops unseen pictures with Ahsan Khan

Pictures of Naeema Butt and Ahsan Khan from the set of “Fraud” that she posted on social media have gone viral.

Saturday, Butt uploaded a number of BTS images from the sets on the photo and video sharing program. The three images depict Tooba (Naeema Butt) and Shaji’s (Ahsan Khan) journey from dating to marriage, which occurred in episode 23 of the most recent season.

“#Shaji and #Tooba from dating to marriage ♥️💃” the actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The social media users responded to the viral images with a number of hearts and praise for both the celebs and their performance in the blockbuster show.

Fraud, the television series, is a tale of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. Maya (Saba Qamar), the daughter of a proud teacher, was duped by a con artist under the guise of marriage.

Butt portrays Tooba, the stepsister of Shaan (Mikaal Zulfiqar), whereas Khan portrays Shujaat alias Tabraiz, the con artist and now Tooba’s spouse.

The ensemble supporting cast includes, among others, Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabea Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan, and Nazli Nasr.

