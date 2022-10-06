Nawal Saeed paints the sky blue with her pretty outfit

The “Dil-Veeran” actor put a new photo gallery on the feed of her account on the photo and video-sharing app on Wednesday. The famous person only added one sticker as a caption to the eight-picture gallery.

In the photos going around the Internet, Nawal Saeed poses on what looks like the set of her upcoming drama. The actor wore a powder blue separates set that matched, and he only added a pair of studs, peach-toned makeup, and curled hair to finish the look.

The clicks got a great response from her many fans on the social platform, with thousands of likes and lots of nice things said about the celebrity in the comments section.

Nawal Saeed is one of the most interesting new actors in Hollywood. Not only does the actor have millions of fans in real life, but he is also very popular online.

She often posts behind-the-scenes looks at her acting projects and sneak peeks of her trips to faraway places on social media.

