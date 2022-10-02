Nawal Saeed soaks up the sun as she poses on the beach

Nawal Saeed is one television actress who never fails to disappoint fans with her- looks. Each time the actress drops pictures on her social media handles, netizens are left completely impressed and stunned. Once again, Nawal is setting fire to the internet with her uber-cool beach pictures.

Actor Nawal took a break from her busy schedule and was spotted on the beach to spend some time chilling by the sea, taking dips in the ocean, enjoying mouth-watering seafood dishes, and soaking up the sun. The star has been updating her fans with snippets from her holiday, and they will ignite the wanderlust inside you.

Nawal dropped some stunning pictures of herself chilling at beach and enjoying the balmy sunlight while dressed in a dotted shirt. Keep scrolling to see her post.

On the professional front, Nawal Saeed was last seen with Shehroz Sabzwari in the Digital serial ‘Dil-e-Veeran’. She played Minhal in the serial.

